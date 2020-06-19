Tokyo: People in Japan were left stunned and confused after a mysterious balloon-like object was spotted floating in the sky above northern Japan on Wednesday morning. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, calls about a mysterious floating object began arriving around 7 a.m. Also Read - Japan to Ban Indians From Entering Country in Response to Growing Number of COVID-19 Infections

Pictures and videos of the unidentified white object in the sky quickly went viral online, and set social media ablaze, with speculations ranging from it being a UFO to North Korea propaganda.

One user speculated, “UFO sighting in Japan. The appearance of a mysterious balloon-like object above a cross in the sky over the Japanese city of Sendai on Wednesday set social media ablaze, with speculation ranging from UFOs to coronavirus. Officials said spreading novel coronavirus, gives a bad alert.”

Many also thought that maybe it was a science experiment or a weather balloon.

However, a day later, the balloon-like UFO still remains a mystery as its origin still can’t be determined.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency’s office confirmed that it was not flown by the agency and neither local government nor local self- defense forces knew what the object was.

”It is not something flown by the meteorological agency, and we don’t have a clue what it is. We checked with the Sendai Municipal Government and the Self-Defense Forces, but they don’t know either,” an agency official said.