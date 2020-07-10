Aliens have always been a source of curiosity and fascination for humans and every once in a while, UFO fanatics and conspiracy theorists tease our imaginations with various theories. UFO hunting enthusiast Scott C Waring who often comes up with such theories has now claimed that he has spotted evidence of a huge UFO, 25 times the size of the Earth, near the Sun. Also Read - Taiwan-Based UFO Hunter Makes Jaw-Dropping Revelation, Spots 'Alien Warrior Figure' in NASA's Image of Mars

“I caught a giant black orb exiting our sun on SOHO images today. The images are actually from June 27, but are still seen as current for some unknown reason. The black sphere is over 25X the size of the earth and sits there for a few hours before it shoots away. This is certainly one of the biggest spheres seen near our sun in a while.” the self-proclaimed UFO hunter wrote in the blog ET Database.

Waren came to the conclusion by analysing images from NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite.

“Now its certainly possible that this is sun mantle material that is being pushed out, but if so…is should be glowing a still burning to some degree, but it’s not. So there is a big chance that his black sphere is actually an alien ship or space station that was occupying a hollow space within our sun and then was seen exiting. I call it hollow sun theory, and it answers a lot of our burning questions of why UFOs are seen around our sun and leaving our sun so often,” he added.

Previously, Taiwan based self-proclaimed UFO expert Scott C Waring had reportedly claimed that while going through photos of Mars, one of the images showed something like a warrior-like figure carved into the planet’s hillside, describing it as the elusive “proof” that aliens exist.

The object looked like a long, cylindrical metal object and according to Waring is not only evidence of advanced aliens, but also that their technology was a lot more developed than our own.

However, NASA engineer James Oberg dismissed these theories saying that most UFO sightings are nothing more than “space dandruff” floating in front of cameras.