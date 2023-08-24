Watch: Girls Get Into Ugly Fight With Woman Passenger On Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

Home

In the clip, a group of girls can be seen throwing punches at the woman, and both parties exchanged derogatory comments.

Ugly Fight Between Girls and Woman On Delhi Metro Goes Viral. | Twitter: Ghar ke kalesh

A shocking video has surfaced from the national capital in which a group of girls can be seen fighting with a woman inside a moving Delhi metro. The undated video has spread rapidly on the internet. What some are likening to ‘Big Boss fights’ began with a heated argument between the girls and the woman, allegedly over a seat.

In the clip, a group of girls can be seen throwing punches at the woman, and both parties exchanged derogatory comments. The clip was shared on Twitter by a handle named @ Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Some group of girl and woman inside delhi metro over seat issues.”

Watch The Video Here

Kalesh b/w Some group of girl and woman inside delhi metro over seat issues pic.twitter.com/jvVS5fq5EX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 22, 2023

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1.38k views and received more than 1,200 likes. The undated clip has also prompted X (formerly known as Twitter) users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of them stated that Delhi Metro has more drama than Bigg Boss, while other just joked and stated that these kind of brawls disturb other commuters.

Not The First Video

Earlier also two women were seen fighting and hurling abuses at each other inside the Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand. The women were seen vigorously pushing and shouting at each other, disturbing the peace of nearby commuters.

In the video, a woman dressed in a pink suit verbally abused another woman who donned a black suit. While the precise trigger for this dispute remains unclear, it is rumored that the woman in black requested the woman in pink to ‘adjust’ slightly due to space constraints.

Watch Here

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi metro over not giving place to stand pic.twitter.com/8a11cfg1Hz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2023

Eventually, the situation is diffused by the intervention of a third woman, effectively bringing the altercation to an end. The accumulated 72.1K views, 627 likes, since posted on X on 15th August.

Delhi Metro Grabbing Headlines

Over the last few months, the Delhi Metro has been capturing videos of inappropriate behavior and fights. From couples showing affection in public to heated disputes over seat sharing, Delhi Metro passengers have witnessed a variety of incidents. Despite the DMRC issuing strict guidelines, it appears that many people are choosing to ignore them.

