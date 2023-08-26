Home

Viral

‘Ugly Fight’: Watch Hair-Pulling Brawl Between Two Women Over Bus Seat In Delhi

‘Ugly Fight’: Watch Hair-Pulling Brawl Between Two Women Over Bus Seat In Delhi

The video clip captures a heated altercation between two women contending for a seat, resulting in hair-pulling and physical confrontation.

Hair-pulling brawl between women over seat inside DTC bus. | Photo: Twitter @gharkkekalesh

In recent days, we have all watched several videos showcasing ugly fights inside the Delhi Metro trains and have become accustomed to them. However, surprisingly this time, a hair-pulling brawl between two women passengers on a DTC bus, has been making rounds on various social media platforms, garnering significant attention and sparking public discussions. The video clip captures a heated altercation between two women contending for a seat, resulting in hair-pulling and physical confrontation. Meanwhile, fellow bus passengers make efforts to intervene and restore order.

Trending Now

The undated video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @gharkekalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi Government Bus over Seat issues.”

In the video, a female passenger can be seen sitting on the lap of another lady passenger and engaging in a fight with her over the seat. They both start pulling each other’s hair until another passenger intervenes and stops them from doing so. Both women are also seen trying to scratch each other’s faces.

Watch The Ugly Hair-Pulling Brawl Here

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi Government Bus over Seat issues pic.twitter.com/M1CWkaU5Xx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 26, 2023

The video clip, shot by a passenger, eventually ended but both the women didn’t stop the fight and left the seat.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 44,000 views and received more than 300 likes. the clip has also prompted users to share their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users stated that such acts should not happen in any pubic transport, while others cracked joke on the incident.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Cinematographer of this film deserves an award, every cinematographer needs to learn from him/her,” an X user joked.

“it is over the free seat,” said the second user.

“As young women they had good practice of fighting at the water tap point in the basti. Old skills are always useful sadly this generation does not have in them,” said the third user.

“favourite kalesh location,’ joked a user.

“Don’t know why most of delhi bus kalesh includes women Ek toh free ticket+ Reserved Seats Still fighting,” a user commented.

“Where is Kejriwals Marshal ?,” asked a user.

“why they pulling eachothers hairs😭they dont have enough hairs anyways,” commented an X user.

“The bro sitting next to them couldn’t care less,” a user highlighted.

“Everyone to that guy because he stop the fight:),” commented a user with a famous meme.

“I think this straightforward attack on the hairs of other women is ingrained in the genes and DNA of women. Every woman will simply grab the hairs of other,” a user said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES