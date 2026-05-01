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Ujjain wedding turns violent: Photographer asks guest to move out of frame, what happens next was unexpected

Ujjain wedding turns violent: Photographer asks guest to move out of frame, what happens next was unexpected

A wedding turns violent when the photographer asked the guest to move out of frame. Watch viral video here.

Ujjain wedding turns violent: Photographer asks guest to move out of frame, what happens next was unexpected(Photo Credit: X/@viralmedia70)

Thousands of guests, luxurious decor, mouth-watering dishes, lakhs spent, Indian weddings 0ften drives people crazy. Everyone wants to take pictures with the bride and groom and post them on their social media platform. But what if the happy moment turns into a fatal one? A similar incident was reported in Ujjain’s Rajiv Nagar, where a minute dispute escalated into a big fight. The matter escalated and even reached the police station.

The matter escalated to the extent that kicks and punches were thrown, and chairs and utensils were hurled. Read below to know what exactly happened.

What happened that turned the Ujjain wedding into violent?

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident happened on April 27, when a photographer asked a woman who stood in front of the camera to move to the side of the frame. This made the woman angry. Soon, an argument began between the two parties. But this was not the end. The verbal argument turned violent in no second. By 1 AM, the situation went out of control. People, including the guests, started throwing chairs, utensils, water cans, and other objects at others. They started attacking with whatever they could find.

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In the viral video, several people can be seen throwing red chairs, utensils, water jar at each other. Both men and women can be seen throwing stuff. Several people can be seen walking in the video. Many people can be seen running. Flying chairs, big utensils, and flying large plates are easily evident in the video.

Watch Viral Video HERE

People can be seen beating and fighting with each other. The whole wedding venue had turned chaotic. Soon, the video went viral, and the police had to take cognizance. This is not the first time such incidents have been reported. Till now, no official report has been published talking about the nature of the injuries.

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Several videos of the Indian Weddings have gone viral across the platforms. In one instance, a drunk man was seen dancing. Often, there are videos that show the family getting emotional after seeing the bride for the first time in her wedding ensemble.

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