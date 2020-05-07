The coronavirus pandemic that is currently affecting people all over the world is still a mystery, in terms of its symptoms and how it’s spreading. As the number of people struck down by the illness increases, there also seems to be an increase in the number of symptoms, as reported by those who have fallen ill. Also Read - COVID-19: Why Not Traditional Medicine, Says Minister as Clinical Trial of Ashwagandha Begins

At present, the symptoms that have been reported universally include high temperature, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue, headache, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, sore throat and loss of taste or smell. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Govt to Conduct Clinical Trial to Assess Efficacy of Ayurvedic Drug Ashwagandha

But in the UK, according to Mirror.co.uk, the NHS listed two – high temperature and continuous cough – as symptoms of COVID-19. It led to criticism from experts like Dr Nick Summerton, who is one of the country’s leading primary care diagnostics experts. As per him, the list is “dodgy” and needs to be expanded. Also Read - US Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Lists New COVID-19 Symptoms And Warning Signs

The symptoms that are less visible but which are found in people who are infected are a strange buzzing sensation on the skin, lesions on the feet, testicular pain, mental fatigue or brain fog, needing to use the toilet more, sore eyes, diarrhoea or tummy ache.

Experts said that COVID-19 patients who were admitted to hospital complained of neurological symptoms, such as confusion, headache, seizures and even strokes.

Another symptom that is not so well known is having sore eyes, with patients suffering from COVID-19 reporting itchiness and irritation like they are suffering from allergies. The irritation is triggered by the virus present in the body and not by any external factor.

People could be affected in a number of ways by COVID-19, and based on the response of their immune system, we could see more unknown symptoms surfacing.