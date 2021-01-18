New Delhi: Fighting food cravings and eating healthy amid the lockdown can really be difficult for many, leading them to take desperate decisions which in turn might land them in serious problem. However, despite knowing all the consequence, a UK man decided to drive 160 kms just to visit the famous burger chain McDonald’s outlet. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till Jan 31, no Public Gathering in New Year

The 34-year-old man reportedly drove from Luton to Devizes on the 14 January breaching lockdown regulations as his hometown did not have a McDonald's outlet. According to Wiltshire Police, the man's actions was a "flagrant breach" of lockdown regulations and fined the man £200 (Rs.20,000).

"The distance travelled across numerous counties to Devizes, which doesn't have a McDonald's restaurant, is a flagrant breach of the regulations currently in place. The majority of people across Wiltshire continue to act responsibly and we thank you for that, however, it is important to protect the NHS that we all stick to the rules," said police.

The man’s car was also seized for having no insurance, added police.

Following the incident, Wiltshire Police also posted a message on Twitter, requesting people to stay home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

A man who drove from Luton to Devizes for a McDonald’s on Thursday night was handed a £200 fixed penalty notice & their vehicle was seized. We ask you to please stick to the rules at such a crucial time in this pandemic to protect the NHS. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/ukb0IaooAg pic.twitter.com/cvDe86og0G — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) January 16, 2021

The police team also released a press statement which read, “We encourage the public to make sure they are up to date with the most recent government guidance by visiting www.gov.uk/coronavirus to ensure you understand the rules clearly and what they will mean for you.”

“The majority of people across Wiltshire continue to act responsibly and we thank you for that, however, it is important to protect the NHS that we all stick to the rules. If you have concerns about someone potentially breaching the Government’s restrictions we would urge you to report this online via the Report section of our website to help keep our phone lines free for other police matters,” it added.