‘Protein Drinks Should Carry Warning Labels’: UK Official After 16-Year-Old’s Death

16-year-old Rohan Godhania, from London, succumbed to irreversible brain damage on August 15, 2020, after consuming a protein shake.

A professor of pediatrics called such warnings “potentially life-saving”.

In a heartbreaking incident, a 16-year-old boy named Rohan Godhania succumbed to ‘irreversible brain damage’ after consuming a protein shake. Rohan Godhania was rushed to West Middlesex Hospital in Ealing, west London as his health rapidly deteriorated. But, unfortunately, he died three days later after he suffered the illness on August 15, 2020.

Reportedly, the recent judicial inquiry into his death shed light on the underlying cause that the protein shake triggered a rare genetic condition known as ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. This led to an excessive breakdown of ammonia in Rohan’s bloodstream, reaching lethal levels and ultimately claiming his life. It is to be noted that the exact cause of his death was initially unknown as soon after the demise, his organs were donated for transplantation. The autopsy could not initially identify the boy’s cause of death from a rare disease, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. This detail was disclosed during the inquiry at Milton Keynes coroner’s court.

Rohan’s father bought his son the protein drink to help him build muscle as his son was ‘quite skinny’, reported Metro. A senior British official also spoke about the matter and has called for warning labels on the protein drinks sold in the markets.

Rohan’s father’s heartfelt statement

Rohan’s parents were heartbroken after their son’s death. Describing Rohan as a bright, gentle, reliable, and highly intelligent boy, his father explained, “I purchased the protein shake just to build up muscles. He was quite skinny. We thought that rather than just nagging him if he built up muscles in his shoulders he would stand a bit taller. Rohan had only just turned 16. We imagined Rohan developing into a wonderful young man. Rohan had his entire life ahead of him, so many hopes and so many dreams.”

UK Official Remarks

After the incident, senior UK official Coroner Tom Osborne said, “Concerning these protein drinks, my preliminary view about them is that I ought to write to one of the regulatory authorities that some sort of warning ought to be put on the packaging of these drinks because, although OTC is a rare condition, it can have harmful effects if someone with the deficiency consumes such a drink and it causes a protein spike.”

A professor of pediatrics called such warnings “potentially life-saving”.

