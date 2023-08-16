Home

Viral

UK PM Rishi Sunak Begins Speech With ‘Jai Siya Ram’ At Cambridge University; Video Goes Viral

UK PM Rishi Sunak Begins Speech With ‘Jai Siya Ram’ At Cambridge University; Video Goes Viral

UK PM Rishi Sunak began his speech with "Jai Siya Ram" during a visit to the ongoing “Ram Katha” being conducted by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at the University of Cambridge.

Rishi Sunak said that he follows Ramayana, the Bhagwat Geeta, and Hanuman Chalisa. (Image: YouTube/@VideoNews

UK PM Rishi Sunak: “Jai Siya Ram”! This is how United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began his speech during a visit to the ongoing “Ram Katha” being conducted by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at the University of Cambridge. The video instantly went viral on social media.

Trending Now

Watch The Video Here

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday attended a Ramayana recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University where he asserted that “he was there as a Hindu, not as the Prime Minister”. He said that it was an honor for him to be present at the Ram Katha conducted by Morari Bapu on India’s Independence Day. The Katha was held at the University of Cambridge.

Talking about his work as the prime minister, Sunak said that it is a great honour but not an easy job. “There are difficult decisions to make. Hard choices to confront. And our faith gives me courage, strength and resilience to do the best I can for our country. Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure,” said Rishi Sunak.

“For me, Lord Rama will always be an inspirational figure, to face life’s challenges with courage, to govern with humility and to work selflessly,” he added.

He also shared that he follows Ramayana, the Bhagwat Geeta, and Hanuman Chalisa.

Rishi Sunak is a leader of the Conservative Party and the first British Asian prime minister.

He was appointed Britain’s Prime Minister by King Charles III on 25 October 2022, a day after the Conservative Party’s parliamentary committee elected him as the leader. King Charles III handed over the PM’s appointment letter to Sunak.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES