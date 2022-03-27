A bizarre incident has surfaced on social media where a prisoner escaped custody in just his underwear and socks in the UK. The prisoner, 32-year-old Kyle Darren Eglington, after assaulting security officers fled from a court prisoner transit van in Poole, said Dorset Police.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Acts Shy as Bride Surprises Him With Dance Performance Before Jaimala Ceremony. Watch

Police are now searching for Eglington, who went absconding on Saturday morning. Police said it is carrying out “extensive searches” to nab Eglington. Also Read - Twin Girl Born Without Breaking Water in Rare 'Mermaid Birth'. See Viral Video, Photos

Dorset Police even tweeted his photo and asked people to report him to the police if they see him. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Falls in Love At First Sight With Cat, Tries to Kiss Her. Watch

When he fled the van, Eglington was reportedly wearing just underwear and socks, police said.

The accused has been described as white and 5ft 11in tall. He has medium-built, dark brown hair and a beard.

#LatestNews – Have you seen him? Officers carrying out searches to locate Kyle Eglington, 32, who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole are appealing for information to help find him. If you see him do not approach him and dial 999. https://t.co/K7ccOc66Y1 pic.twitter.com/WAqNHklXMN — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 26, 2022

In relation to an incident in Bournemouth on Thursday, Eglington was remanded in custody after being charged with robbery. On the following day, he appeared at Poole magistrate’s court.

The police are searching the area with the assistance of a National Police Air Service helicopter and the British Transport Police.

Supt Heather Dixey of Dorset police, said, “I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us.”

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public. However, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately,” added Dixey.

It asked people with information to call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

(With inputs from agencies)