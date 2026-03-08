Home

UK07 rider Aka Anurag Dobhal struggles to smile in ICU after alleged suicide attempt during instagram live | Watch viral video

YouTuber UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal was admitted to ICU after a shocking crash during an Instagram Live on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, leaving fans worried and sparking discussions about mental health.

UK07 rider Aka Anurag Dobhal struggles to smile in ICU

Hours after he survived a horrific car accident that he streamed live on Instagram, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider has been reportedly admitted to the ICU of a hospital. Panic ensued after fans watched the video of his crash that has now been viewed millions of times on social media. Further videos from inside his hospital room are also going viral.

The Delhi-based YouTuber was driving his Toyota Fortuner over double the speed limit on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad when he met with an accident. During the Instagram Live, he called the drive his “final drive”, raising concerns amongst the netizens who were viewing the live stream. He soon lost control over the steering and the car smashed into a guard rail.

First Responders took him to a nearby hospital where he has been put on medical observation in the ICU.

Seemed Emotional Prior To Crash

Reports claim that Dobhal seemed emotional during the Instagram Live session hours before the crash. Dobhal’s clips from inside his car have been doing the rounds on social media. In one video, he is seen talking to his mother and saying, “Maaf Karo mujhe, agar doosri zindagi mili toh mushkil se pyaar chahiye”, implying that he wants love in his next life. Dobhal claimed that he is going through a tough time and cannot take it anymore.

Around 80,000 viewers were on the live stream when he suddenly smashed into the guard rail. Fans say he revved up the engine shortly before smashing into the railing, bidding adieu to his fans moments before IG TV cut off.

Discussions over mental health and FOMO are trending online after the YouTuber met with the car crash.

Video From Inside ICU Room Goes Viral

Hours after the crash, a video of UK07 Rider from inside his ICU room is doing the rounds on social media. The disturbing video from inside the ICU shows Dobhal lying on his hospital bed. A person can be heard saying, “Bhai second life mili hai, bahut mazaak ho gaya”, trying to get a smile out of him. Dobhal manages a faint smile for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Kathuria (@deepakkathuria__)

Fans and other social media influencers are sharing the heart-wrenching video and hoping for a speedy recovery. Dobhal has received visitors from fellow TV stars and Instagram influencers.

A statement from Dobhal’s manager claimed that the content creator is under observation and added, “We request everyone to not circulate any rumours.”

Content about his mental trauma from a few days ago is now resurfacing. Dobhal shared a video where he claimed that he was going through mental trauma due to continuous family feuds.

Many are talking about the mental pressure stars face because of families and online engagement. Let’s hope Dobhal makes a speedy recovery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.