New Delhi: Months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the situation in the country has remained far from normal. Over 150 days into war, several buildings across war-hit Ukraine continue to be obliterated by Russian attacks. Dreams were destroyed and children, women, men and animals were brutalised. Mothers, fathers, daughters and sons lost their lives. The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. As the war ravaged on, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit headlines as he was seen fighting the enemy on ground. His heroic tactics and bravery won hearts of many. Over four months into war, Zelenskyy is now being trolled on social media. The bone of contention for many – Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Vogue photoshoot with wife and First Lady Olena Zelenska.Also Read - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fires Top Security Chief And Prosecutor Amidst Rising Tensions

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska posed for US Vogue magazine and the pictures of the photoshoot have gone viral on social media. He has been trolled for posing for Vogue as Ukraine continue to be under attack from Russia. “I can’t believe Zelenskyy is doing Vogue photoshoots while Russia is bombing his country this is so…unserious,” a user posted on Twitter.

I can’t believe Zelenskyy is doing Vogue photoshoots while russia is bombing his country this is so…unserious — Hana (@bullshivk) July 27, 2022

Country is going through a war.

Zelenskyy- Maybe a Vogue photoshoot with wife could help. pic.twitter.com/pkhHl0CJzf — Mahima Pandey (@LegalPandey) July 27, 2022

Republicans attacked Rep. @Victoria_Spartz when she slammed Zelenskyy for “not preparing for war” adding the Ukrainian Pres should stop “playing politics & theater & start governing” She ain’t wrong. As Russia continues bombing Odessa, Zelenskyy is doing a Vogue cover photoshoot pic.twitter.com/y7XBmNvOdR — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) July 26, 2022

Rome is burning and Nero is playing flute Oops Having Photoshoot. President Zelenskyy and wife posing for Vogue magazine photoshoot when his country is in the middle of a war, soldiers are dying and people are suffering. So Stunning. pic.twitter.com/TMkkRB3SxI — Stay@happy 🇮🇳 (@MeRushR) July 27, 2022

Darlings of Leftists and Liberals,

While Ukraine gets ravaged, Zelenskyy and his wife set up ‘wartime’ theme for Vogue photoshoot pic.twitter.com/N5KaG1KXEe — Mehta Ruchi (@MehRuchi1809) July 27, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot

Vogue has called the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska’s photoshoot “a portrait of bravery”. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the photos has been shot with a wartime background. US Vogue’s latest magazine edition covered how life has changed in Ukraine as Zelenskyy and his wife Olena shared details of the situation in the war-torn country. “We were living happy lives and we never thought this would happen. But we have hope,” Olena Zelenska was quoted as saying by Vogue.