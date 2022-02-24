New Delhi: Political cartoons are a real thing and many use it to lampoon any political issue or event. Even as situation remains tense in Kyiv amid Russian invasion, Ukraine used Twitter to humour us with a political illustration while sending a signal to the world and the main person in point – Russian President Vladmir. On its official Twitter account, Ukraine shared an illustration of Adolf Hitler with President Vladimir Putin after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Kyiv. The illustration showed Hitler smiling down on Putin – a possible bonhomie between the two leaders .Also Read - We Wll Fly Flights Again Whenever Air Space Open, Says ScIndia After Ukraine Closes Airspace to Civilian Flights

In another tweet, Ukraine declared its message to the world, “This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now.” Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: PM Modi to Meet Officials Shortly; Security Issue, Economic Impact on Agenda

Reacting to this, one Twitter user wrote: “Communication is key during a conflict. We are in 2022.” Also Read - Lithuania Declares State Of Emergency After Russia Invades Ukraine

Communication is key during a conflict. We are in 2022!🤦‍♂️ — Crypto-Jo 🔥 (@_Crypto_Jo_) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine conflict: The story so far

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. In announcing a major military operation, Russian President Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal as he threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe.

Ukraine’s military said it has shot down five Russian military planes and one of its helicopter while Russia denied the claim.

Putin, meanwhile, defended the move saying it was necessary to attack Ukraine to “defend Russia”.

The North-Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said the “brutal act of war” shattered peace on the European continent, as the US-led alliance mobilized more troops to move toward eastern Europe.