Popular Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who denied the existence of coronavirus and called it 'hoax', has succumbed to the deadly virus. Stuzhuk reportedly contracted the disease during a trip to Turkey and was taken to hospital when he landed in Ukraine after testing positive for coronavirus.

After being in the hospital for eight days, he was allowed for home treatment on October 15. However, the next day, he has rushed to the hospital again, after he had problems with his cardiovascular system.

The 33-year-old social media star's ex-wife, Sofia Stuzhuk, announced his death in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Saturday.

“I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now. Dima is no longer with us. His heart could not stand,” she wrote.

“You are our guardian angel and your love will always protect our angels. How painful it is to realize… Blessed memory of you, Dima Stuzhuk.”

After becoming ill, he shared the news to his fans saying: “As you all know from stories, I am sick with coronavirus. Today, after returning home, for the first time there was an enthusiasm for at least writing something. I want to share how I got sick and convincingly warn everyone: I also thought that there was no covid… Until I got sick.”

“COVID-19 IS NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE! And it is heavy,” he added.

Notably, Dmitriy and Sofia Stuzhuk split up six months ago but they have three children, the youngest just nine months old.