Home

Viral

Ukrainian Soldiers Perform On Naatu Naatu, But With A Twist

Ukrainian Soldiers Perform On Naatu Naatu, But With A Twist

The Ukrainian military recreated the song Naatu Naatu to give their input on Russia's invasion of their country.

The clip has amassed around 6.2 lakh views.

The craze around the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu does not seem to be dying down. A part of SS Rajamouli’s cinematic masterpiece RRR, the foot-tapping tune is surely etched in our minds now. Now, the video of a few Ukrainian soldiers performing to the track has grabbed the attention of Twitter users. The Ukrainian military recreated the song, which originally featured Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. They added a twist to the track that left everyone surprised.

The soldiers made a comment about the ongoing war with Russia through their version of Naatu Naatu. Wondering how the soldiers incorporated the Russia-Ukraine war? Just watch the clip.

You may like to read

Ukrainian politician Jane Fedotova shared the video of the Ukrainian soldiers dancing to the song. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from (India) of the movie “RRR”, the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song.”

Trending Now

Військові з Миколаєва зняли пародію на пісню #NaatuNaatu з 🇮🇳 фільму "RRR", головний саундтрек якого виграв Оскар цього року. У оригінальній сцені гол.герої піснею виражають протест проти британського офіцера (колонізатора) за те, що він не пустив їх на зустріч. pic.twitter.com/bVbfwdjfj1 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

In another tweet, the politician goes on to mention that the dance performance by the Ukraine soldiers is against the Russian invasion. The tweet read, “Therefore, the fact that the Ukrainian version is against the Russian Federation, which colonized Ukraine, and the original is against another colonizing country, I hope will put the right meanings in the heads of Indians.”

Тому те, що українська версія проти рф, яка колонізувала Україну, а оригінал проти іншої країни-колонізатора, сподіваюсь, вкладе в голови індійцям правильні сенси💪 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

Naatu Naatu was filmed in Ukraine in August 2021. It was shot outside the official residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The clip has amassed around 6.2 lakh views with nearly 7,000 likes. A user tweeted that the soldiers’ expressions through music were interesting and wrote, “That’s amazing to see the soldiers from Mykolaiv creating a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from the Indian film “RRR.” It’s interesting how they express their side through music.”

That's amazing to see the soldiers from Mykolaiv creating a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from the Indian film "RRR." It's interesting how they express their side through music. Wishing Ukraine success in their cause. I stand with the right side.

Best of luck! 🇺🇦🤝🇮🇳 — अज्ञात_शख्सियत (@HiddenHandle__) May 30, 2023

Another commented, “Very interesting and good quality rendering of the song in dance. Thank you. Hope you are rebuilding from scratch again!”

Very interesting and good quality rendering of the song in dance. Thank you. Hope u r rebuilding from scratch again! — Ujjwal K Chowdhury (@ukcglobal) June 2, 2023

Naatu Naatu became a global sensation soon after its release. It has bagged numerous accolades including the Academy Award, the Golden Globes Critics’ Choice Award, and the Hollywood Critics Association award.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES