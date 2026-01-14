Home

Umair 7:11 minutes viral video Pakistan running wild after 19-minute viral video; What could be the connection

New Delhi: We know very well how quickly gossip, chatters, and rumours get wings and fly to the farthest places possible. It is no surprise then that the internet is often taken over by phantom content which goes viral across social media. Curiosity is created by claiming that the content contains personal moments of someone, especially a celebrity.

Now, the creators have started to add a certain runtime, as witnessed with the video that claimed that an explicit video of a celebrity couple, with the keyword “19-minute viral video”, has gone viral on social media. Many netizens claimed that they possess the entire footage of the “19-minute viral video”.

A clickbait, containing links to videos and claims that the entire 19-minute viral video can be watched, went far and wide but the result was damp squib. There was no such video.

On the heels of the 19-minute video comes the “Umair viral video Pakistan 7:11 minutes”. It has become an instant hit in India and Pakistan. This video has the same story as the other one, i.e., nothing is there to watch.

Since it has a name, Umair, and a duration of 7:11 minutes, it has caught up with the users. This too has been driven by curiosity and that detail has become the centre of attention, making the claim feel precise and believable.

It is the voyeuristic pleasure which has led people to see a “private” or “indecent” video involving a Pakistani man named Umair. It is just to arouse interest. The post claims that a full 7:11-minute video is available through a “link in bio” or via private messages.

As was the case with the 19-minute viral video, here too the users are left disappointed. In some cases, upon being clicked, these links land up on other sites instead of playing any footage or video of Umair.

What makes people inclined to click is the psychological impact of the exact duration.

This Umair 7:11 minutes could be a trap set up by scammers and hackers to target the naïve.

