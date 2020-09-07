In yet another bizarre remark by a politician regarding coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi has claimed that she is immune to Covid-19 because she is born in gobar (cow dung) and mitti (mud). Also Read - Facepalm! BJP Leader Arjun Ram Meghwal Launches 'Bhabhi ji Papad', Claims it Will be 'Very Helpful in Fighting Coronavirus'

“I am born in mud and cow dung. Corona cannot come to me,” Imarti Devi, Minister of Women and Force Development of the state, lashed at journalists on September 3 when she was asked about the rumours of her contracting Covid-19. She further said that she was wearing the mask forcefully.

As per sources, rumours of her being Covid-19 positive were rife after she had left a meeting midway as she was not feeling well. When she was asked about the same, she snapped at the reporters making the laughable claim.

A video related to the minister’s statement is going viral on social media. Watch it here:

The video is said to be of September 3 when the minister had gone to meet BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia at his Gwalior residence.

Back in July, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had left everyone facepalming as he launched a ‘papad’ brand, Bhabhi Ji Papad claiming that it combats the novel coronavirus. He bragged that the papad contains certain ingredients that help develop antibodies against COVID-19.

However, just a few days later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

While India is struggling to fight with rising cases of coronavirus, many leaders have only made a mockery of the virus, downplaying its risks and coming up with bizarre suggestions and theories about it.