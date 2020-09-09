Upset over not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes, a 20-year-old college student died by suicide in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday. Also Read - Scientists Develop Portable Covid-19 Test That Can Diagnose Coronavirus Using Smartphone in 30 Minutes

Jayanti Bauli, a BA first-year student of Mal College, hung herself in her house in Dabripara village in the Saripukuri area on Monday night, said Dilip Sarkar, the officer-in-charge of Kranti police outpost.

Her father Aviram Bauli told police that he works as a daily wager and somehow manages to make both ends meet and also pay the tuition fees of her daughter.

“My daughter was wanting a smartphone for some time for the online classes. She was upset that I couldn’t get it for her. But had I known that she would do something like this, I would have borrowed money from somewhere and bought her a phone,” said Aviram as he broke down.