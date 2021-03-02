A gang of four thieves stole a Bank of Baroda ATM from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur after they failed to break it open to steal the money. The incident which happened around 4:30 am on Sunday, was captured on CCTV camera. The video shows four masked men carrying the ATM machine to a gate, loading it onto the vehicle and then securing it with ropes. The crime was reported early in the morning when people reached the ATM and were shocked to find the door of the ATM shattered and the ATM machine missing. Also Read - Lockdown News: These States Impose Lockdown-Like Restrictions in March, Only Essential Services Allowed | Full List

According to bank officials, an amount of Rs 15 lakh had been deposited in the ATM on February 19 and it is estimated that around Rs 1.5 lakh was still left in the ATM as of Sunday, The News Minute reported.

After the shocking incident, bank officials have alleged that the robbery was due to a security lapse, adding that no security guards have been assigned for night shifts to the ATM for the last two years. The police has now registered a case and is examining the CCTV footage with the help of forensic experts.

The police also suspect that an inter-state gang could be involved as such an incident was reported in Telangana as well.