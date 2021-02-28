Bengaluru: In a first of its kind incident, a woman from Karnataka’s Belgavi district, handed over her ‘mangalsutra’ (nuptial thread) to the traffic police, as she was unable to pay fine for a traffic violation. The 30-year-old woman, Bharati Vibhooti, went to the market with her husband on their motorcycle, however, the couple was riding helmetless and was stopped by the traffic police for violating traffic rules. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Viral Photo Reveals His 'Boxer Abs', Netizens Ask For Fitness Tips

As per reports, the woman had gone to the market with her husband to buy a cot and had Rs 1,800 on them. After buying the cot for Rs 1,700, the couple spent the remaining money on breakfast. And later while returning, the couple was stopped and asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 for helmetless riding. Following which, the woman said the cops that they had exhausted their money and requested them to let them go. A report by The Times of India quoted Vibhooti as saying, "I told the cops that we had spent the last Rs 100 we had on breakfast, but they insisted that we pay."

And, as she had no money and the argument with the police was getting out of hand even after over two hours, the woman in a fit of rage, handed over her 'mangalsutra' to one of the cops and asked them to sell it off for collecting the traffic violation fine.

Later, some senior police officials noticed the roadside drama while passing by, they intervened and allowed Vibhooti and her husband to go.

The incident came to the light, after a video of the interaction between the woman and the traffic police personnel was shared on social media and it went viral.