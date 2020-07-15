Noida: While it’s perfectly normal for identical twins to share common interests and hobbies, a pair of identical twins has surprised everyone after they scored the same marks in their Class 12 examination. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Want to Get Your Paper Rechecked? Pay Rs 100 Per Question | Details Here

Yes! Twins Mansi and Manya not only look alike, but they also managed to score identical marks in their class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Monday. Both the girls scored an impressive 95.8 per cent each, and also received the same marks in each subject! Isn’t that just uncanny?

The sisters, who also have similar habits, say they were sure about performing well in exams but had not imagined that they would end up scoring identical marks. The sisters, who studied at Aster Public School in Greater Noida, scored 98 in English and computer science and received 95 each in physics, chemistry and physical education.

“Everybody remembers us for identical looks and its only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring well but were not hoping to score identical marks,” Mansi told PTI.

Sharing the excitement, Manya said, “I had read two years back about identical twins scoring identical marks. But then I thought it was too much of a coincidence. Still can’t believe we scored exactly the same as well.”

Born just nine minutes apart, the twins also share a love for food and badminton.

As for the future plans, both of them are now planning to pursue engineering and are waiting to appear for JEE Mains which has been postponed to September because of coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)