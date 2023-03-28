Home

Uncle Ji Dances His Way Into People’s Hearts And Internet Is Grooving: Watch

He shows who’s the boss as he puts on a tremendous display of mirth, festivity, confidence, moves, rhythm, swag, and stylish confidence.

Uncle Ji Ka Dance: They say when you are happy and, in a mood to fully enjoy, then dance like no one is watching, in fact, dance as you like without a care for who is looking at you. Following the adage, a middle-aged man took to the dance floor and grooved in full masti and his dance video is going viral on social media.

The video is shared on Instagram by everythingaboutnepal.

WATCH THE VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything About Nepal (@everythingaboutnepal)

As you can see, he has owned the dance floor and become the centre of attraction amid cheers from people around.

The ever-popular nursery rhyme “If you’re happy happy happy, clap your hands, If you’re happy and you know it, stomp your feet” might be meant for toddlers but its message is universal, only if you know how to enjoy life and make the most of every small moment that you get your hands on.

This is exactly what the man in this viral video displays. He might be dismissed as a “normal boring aged man” at first looks, but when he is on the dance floor, he shows who’s the boss as he puts on a tremendous display of mirth, festivity, confidence, moves, rhythm, swag, and stylish confidence.

We might be using the moniker “dancing uncle” for men who are above a certain age and go all out to show their dancing skills, but then, they are the ones who are in real terms enjoying life to the fullest as they nail it with their latent talent.

