A hilarious video is going viral on social media. In the video, an old man seems to be having a fun swing session at the park among the kids. At first, it looks like the man is learning to swing for the first time in his life as he falls on his head. But then the uncle picks up swinging speed and shows off his swagger acrobatic moves by doing a somersault.

The uncle then smoothly lands on his feet and walks off casually as if doing a somersault on a swing as an elder is no big deal for him. The children, who were playing in the park but stopped doing whatever they were doing to watch him, were left stunned.

Netizens were surprised to see an elderly man pulling off such a stunt so smoothly. One user said in his comment: "Abhi toh uncle jawan hai!"

Watch the viral video below: