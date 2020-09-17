In a mysterious incident, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds have been found dead across New Mexico, sparking concern among researchers who are left scrambling for answers. Dead birds have also been spotted in Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Also Read - Mystery Epidemic in 1800s? Over 1,500 Human Bones Found At Japan's Osaka Historical Grave Site

The dead birds include various insect-eating birds such as sparrows, blackbirds, warblers and bluebirds, flycatchers and the western wood pewee.

While there is no confirmed theory as to what is causing the deaths, experts think it is possible that it’s due to a cold front that hit New Mexico last week, recent droughts, or the massive wildfires in the West, Forbes reported.

“It’s just terrible. The number is in the six figures. Just by looking at the scope of what we’re seeing, we know this is a very large event, hundreds of thousands and maybe even millions of dead birds, and we’re looking at the higher end of that,” NMSU biologist Martha Desmond told CNN.

NMSU avian ecologist Allison Salas reiterated the same and wrote in a tweet, “We have very little data, but suspect that the west coast fires, in combination with the local cold front we experienced last week, has altered the migration patterns of many migrants.”

HUNDREDS of dead birds have been reported throughout the state of New Mexico over the past two weeks or so. — Allison Salas (@salasphorus) September 13, 2020

“The birds seem to be in relatively good condition, except that they are extremely emaciated. They have no fat reserves and barely any muscle mass. Almost as if they have been flying until they just couldn’t fly anymore,” she further explained.