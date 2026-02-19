Home

Unhygienic poha packing inside factory leaves internet stunned; people demand FSSAI intervention | Watch viral video

Viral video: The workers are seen sitting on the heaps of poha during packaging. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: X @Nalanda_index (videograb)

Viral News: When food safety is an issue all around India, and influencers repeatedly call out brands that don’t follow the required standards, a video is widely circulating on social media which shows how poha (flattened rice) is being packed in a factory. The workers are seen packing the poha unhygienically, questioning the safety standards of the food. Many users have questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to intervene. You can watch the viral video here.

Viral video

The packaging may look premium and appealing, giving the impression of high-quality poha. However, the extremely unhygienic way in which it is being packed is deeply disturbing.

Where is our food safety authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and where… pic.twitter.com/dpHMEXw80G — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) February 18, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “The packaging may look premium and appealing, giving the impression of high-quality poha. However, the extremely unhygienic way in which it is being packed is deeply disturbing. Where is our food safety authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and where are the other regulatory institutions? The health of Indian consumers is being continuously compromised, and this kind of negligence cannot be ignored any longer.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “People have to stop buying cheap and local stuff where there is no quality control. Indians are obsessed with price. All that comes with these standards. FSSAI is awful but they cannot be everywhere. People have to be made aware and shame companies that do this!”, and another wrote, “Very disturbing to see poha packed on open ground without any hygiene, no gloves, no clean surface, dust everywhere. FSSAI rules say food must be handled safely to avoid contamination and health risks like stomach infections. Please investigate this factory soon and take strict action!”

The third comment read, “If the judicial system is proper, every other system will fall in line or can be made to fall in line, given the enormous power of the judiciary. Without judicial reforms, it is only a matter of time until the benefits of other reforms vanish in thin air.”

Another stated, “This is why transparency in the supply chain isn’t just a ‘plus’—it’s a necessity. We need more than just a logo on the package; we need real, surprise inspections on the ground. @FSSAIindia, what’s the protocol for tracking these facilities?”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.