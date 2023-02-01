Home

Budget 2023: Internet Celebrates ‘Nari Shakti’ as Female FM and Female President For The First Time in India – Check Tweets!

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before delivering the Union Budget 2023–24 to Parliament.

Budget 2023: Ahead of delivering the Union Budget 2023–24 to Parliament on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital. The internet is flooded with a photo of these two women leaders, which symbolized ‘nari shakti‘ (women empowerment). The union was a triumphant display of the power of women at the Parliament with a female finance minister giving the budget to a female president for the first time in Indian history. A Twitter user shared the widely circulated photos of the Finance Minister and President and captioned it, “#WomenLeaders 🙌🏽A #HerstoricPicture. Never before a Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. #NariShakti #Budget2023.”

BUDGET 2023’s VIRAL HISTORIC PICTURE

#WomenLeaders 🙌🏽 A #Herstoric Picture. Never before a Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. #NariShakti #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/wZVZeE4hxp — Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) February 1, 2023

The entire internet praised the viral picture of a woman in leadership. Netizens applauded the leaders in addition to acknowledging the progress. One of the users wrote, “A Historic Picture. Never before a Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. #NariShakti #Budget2023#Budget2023.” Another user wrote, “This is New INDIA. 1st Tribal Woman President, 1st Full-time Woman Finance Minister. #NariShakti.”

HISTORIC WIN AS INTERNET CELEBRATES ‘NARI SHAKTI’ – CHECK VIRAL TWEETS

A Historic Picture. Never before a Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. #NariShakti #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/sfSgizV3K8 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 1, 2023

A powerful image of ‘New India’. This is the era of ‘Nari Shakti’ where a Woman led Finance Ministry presents the Union Budget to the Woman President of the country. Jai Ho! 🇮🇳#AmritKaalBudget @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/WdjhZWurrv — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) February 1, 2023

भारतीय नारी सब पर भारी 🇮🇳 For the First Time A Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. This is New India. As a Woman, I feel very proud to see this. #NariShakti #Budget2023 @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/YaiiSunku3 — Yukti Rathi (@AdvYuktiRathi) February 1, 2023

This is New INDIA 🇮🇳

1st Tribal Woman President

1st Full-time Woman Finance Minister.#NariShakti pic.twitter.com/LBWVBU4pan — Manesha from Bharat (@Manesha76) February 1, 2023

A Historic Picture. Never before a Woman Finance Minister has presented the Budget to a Woman President of India. #NariShakti #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/KXvwWxJD0t — Manoj Singh (@manojkrs29) February 1, 2023

I recently visited gujrat and there I found a female population contribution towards the economy. Bus conductor, auto driver, at the ticket counter, police, shops, everywhere — Amit Singh Bhandari (@seosmolinks) February 1, 2023

Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her sixth budget to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with anticipation at an all-time high. She faced a challenge in keeping India’s economy as the one with the fastest rate of growth while remaining fiscally responsible and fulfilling expectations for lower taxes. The finance minister unveiled her final comprehensive budget prior to the General Elections 2024 as well as elections in states including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

