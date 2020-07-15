Bodh Gaya: After the news that later actor Sushant Singh Rajput owns land on the Moon, many people have been wanting a piece of the celestial body for themselves. Recently, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, gave himself the ultimate gift by buying one-acre land on the moon on his birthday. Also Read - Daughter Surprises Her Dad With Unique Gift, Buys Plot of Land on Moon For Him For Father's Day!

With this, Kumar, a businessman, has become the first person in Bodh Gaya to buy land on the moon. He said that he always wanted to go to the moon but since this was not possible he decided to buy land there.

Kumar also said that the amount he paid was not too much, but the process was difficult.

“In the news, we saw many big people like Shah Rukh Khan, recently deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and others who bought land on the moon, after which I started collecting information about it. I came to know about the online sale and purchase of land on the moon by a US society ‘Luna Society International’,” Kumar told news agency ANI.

He further said, “Then I contacted the society through Google and applied for one acre of land in October of 2019. I had given around Rs. 48,000 at that time … money was converted from Indian rupees to dollars. After a lot of online paperwork, I got a message on July 4, 2020, that my deed had been completed,”

“If I get a chance, I would love to go to the moon,” he added.

Prior to him, Saharanpur resident Pooja Gupta had gifted 1-acre land on the moon to her father, Vivek Gupta on Father’s Day.