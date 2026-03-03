Home

UAE President, Crown Prince receive appreciation for visit to Dubai Mall amid Middle East tensions | Watch viral video

Viral video: The president of the UAE and the crown prince made an appearance together at the Dubai Mall on Monday. Scroll down to watch the video.

Image: X @DXBMediaOffice (videograb)

Viral News: When the tensions are constantly escalating in the Middle East because of the conflict between the US, Iran, and Israel, a video has caught everyone’s attention. The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, visited the Dubai Mall on Monday evening. The video was quick to grab eyeballs on social media, as the appearance of the two powerful individuals came at a time when the whole country is somewhat scared due to the continuous strikes. You can watch the viral video here.

Viral video:

رئيس الدولة يرافقه حمدان بن محمد في دبي مول مساء اليوم. لا تشلّون هم، فالإمارات آمنة ومطمئنة، وقيادتها بين أهلها وقريبة من شعبها. pic.twitter.com/gfgiIe5Bsu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2026

The viral video was shared with the caption, “The President is accompanied by Hamdan bin Mohammed at Dubai Mall this evening. Do not worry, for the UAE is safe and secure, and its leadership is among its people and close to its nation.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Long live the Emirates,” and another wrote, “I feel safe and blessed in the United Arab Emirates under the wise leadership of the UAE President and the Crown Prince of Dubai. My heartfelt gratitude to the leaders for always taking care of everyone.”

What’s so special about the video?

The viral video is from the Dubai Mall, when the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, made an appearance together on Monday. If you’re wondering what’s so special about the video, we have got you covered.

After the US launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, which led to the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some members of his family, the latter also launched retaliatory strikes on many Gulf countries.

This includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the constant interceptions of drones are happening actively. This has led to the inculcation of fear among the citizens of Dubai. However, the appearance of the two powerful persons of the country during the time of crisis has helped the citizens regain their belief in the government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.