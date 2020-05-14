Bijapur: Displaying unmatched bravery and courage, a woman in Chhattisgarh trekked through a forest for four days, tracked down a group of Naxals, and persuaded them to release her abducted policeman husband. Also Read - 2 CoBRA Soldiers Killed in Encounter With Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, 2 Others Injured

The incident happened on May 4 when Sunita Kattam’s constable husband, Santosh Kattam went missing when he was out to buy groceries. Two days later, when she found out that he had been kidnapped by Naxals, she informed the cops but also launched her own efforts to find him with the help of a few acquaintances.

When asked what made her undertake this dangerous mission, Sunita’s reply was that she decided not to sit on her hands and worry, but to act. Deciding on the plan of action, Sunita, her 14-year-old daughter, a local journalist and some villagers entered the forested area to find her husband.

“We rode on motorcycles and walked through rough terrain for four days before finding the naxals who had abducted my husband on May 10,” she said.

The next day, the Maoists held a Jan-Adalat to decide Santosh’s fate, following which Sunita and villagers persuaded naxals to release him. According to local sources, before releasing him, the Naxals warned Santosh that he will face consequences if he continued to serve in the police force.

When asked how did she muster the courage to venture into the forest on the trail of Naxals, Sunita said, “A woman can go to any lengths to safeguard her husband.”

Hats off to her bravery!

(With PTI inputs)