Bengaluru: A video of a close encounter between a rare black panther and a leopard from Karnataka's Kabini wild life sanctuary is going viral on social media. The epic and unusual sight between the two big cats was shared on social media platform by Infosys's co-founder Nandan Nilekani few days back and ever since then the video has gone crazily viral and being shared by netizens. The video footage was aptured by Vijay Prabhu.

The short video clip, shows a close encounter between the two, and while the leopard is already sitting on one of the top branches of the tree, the black panther can be seen trying to climb the branches. In few seconds, the black panther reaches the leopard and stands opposite to it on the tree branch.

Nilekani shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary — another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! Video credit: Vijay Prabhu."

WATCH:

Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary — another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! Video credit: Vijay Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/151Ip1bMGz — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

As per a report, famous wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, who specializes in big cats, began his wildlife photography journey with the leopard named Scarface which features in this viral video. The leopard was named Scarface due to the enormous gash across his face. Meanwhile, the black panther is Saya, who is the lone one at the Kabini wildlife sanctuary.