Viral News: A family in the US was absolutely horrified after their new home’s ceiling collapsed and they discovered a family of snakes living in it. Harry Pugliese told DailyMail.com that he had told his landlord about the leaky roof back in February, one month after moving in with his wife Susan and his 13-year-old stepdaughter. Also Read - Viral Video of Man Lying in a Tub Full of Snakes for Rs 7.5 Lakhs Leaves Netizens Shocked

However, the issue was never resolved and months later when the the ceiling caved in, at least four rat snakes were found living inside it. The pictures of the snakes hanging from the roof have gone viral on social media and shocked netizens.

Bliss ZechmanNC9 shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, ”SNAKES IN THE ROOF! A LaFayette man says there are snakes in his rental home. Harry Pugliese says problems have persisted at this house on East Villanow Street since February, but the landlord won’t fix them.”

See pictures here:

SNAKES IN THE ROOF! A LaFayette man says there are snakes in his rental home. Harry Pugliese says problems have persisted at this house on East Villanow Street since February, but the landlord won’t fix them. pic.twitter.com/ukVUOStzUm — Bliss ZechmanNC9 (@BlissZechman) May 25, 2021

When Harry called Animal Control, they said that they would have to get the landlord’s permission to take the roof down and get the four snakes out. Pugliese said, his landlord ‘didn’t want to do nothing about it.’ Harry further even claimed that the landlord served him an eviction notice on Wednesday, giving just one week to move out of the home in Lafayette, Georgia, USA.

However, the landlord John Stafford denied claims and told WTVC that the family never told him about the rats, cockroaches or bees and claims he sent someone to fix the roof two months ago.