Mathura (UP): A bride was shot dead during her wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura allegedly by her ex-lover on Friday (April 29), police said. The deceased, identified as Kajal, died on the spot.

According to police, the accused was in a relationship with the woman and was upset with her marriage to another man.

In a police complaint, the victim's father, Khubi Ram Prajapati, alleged that his daughter had gone inside her house after the garland ritual around 1.30 a.m. when the suspect, Aneesh, shot her dead with a country-made pistol.

She died on the spot as the bullet had hit near her left eye.

The accused somehow managed to flee from the spot and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

(With inputs from IANS)