Etawah: Given the menace of coronavirus, it's imperative to follow lockdown rules seriously and violators need to be dealt with strictly by the police. However, in a shocking case, cops in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah made a man dance on Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's song as punishment.

According to reports, the man was made to dance by the cops after he was caught violating lockdown rules. A Twitter user Omar Rashid shared the clip, in which several cops can be seen watching the man dance with some of them applauding the performance, and jeering at the performer.

“This is a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh. Etawah Police say they have suspended the cop for making this man perform this,” Rashid wrote while sharing the clip.

This is a police outpost in Uttar Pradesh.@etawahpolice say they have suspended the cop for making this man perform this. pic.twitter.com/wnANIePhrU — Omar Rashid (@omar7rashid) May 3, 2020

After the clipping went viral, the post in charge was suspended, according to the Etawah police media cell.

“At Naya Shahar police post, a video has emerged in which the post in-charge is making a person dance inside the premises. The move amounts to indiscipline, and it has tarnished the image of the local police. In connection with the video, Etawah Superintendent of Police has transferred him to the police lines,” the police said in a statement.