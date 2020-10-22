New Delhi: A family court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has ordered a woman to pay a monthly maintenance allowance to her husband after he filed a petition in this regard. Also Read - Bhopal Woman Goes to Family Court After Father Repeatedly Defeats Her in a Game of Ludo, Says She Lost Respect For Him

The woman, who is a government pensioner, and her husband have been living separately for many years.

The man had filed a petition in 2013 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking maintenance allowance from his wife.

On Wednesday, the judge of the family court allowed the petition of complainant and ordered the woman to pay Rs 1,000 per month to her husband as maintenance allowance.

The judge cited the reason behind the order saying that the woman is a retired government servant and gets Rs 12,000 per month as pension.