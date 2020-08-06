The first prasad from the grand ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, has been given to a Dalit family. Also Read - 'Jai Shri Ram' Echoes on Twitter As PM Modi Lays the Foundation Stone For Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The family is Mahabir’s, and they were given ‘prasad’ along with a copy of Ram Charit Manas and a ‘Tulsi mala’. It was only after that the distribution of the prasad for others began in Ayodhya.

This is Mahabir. He is from a Dalit family. He received a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana & Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanath also had food at his residence. He was the first to receive the prasad of Ayodhya Ram temple Bhumi Pujan.

Mahabir is the same person whose accommodation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was visited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he even shared a meal during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The bhumi pujan was performed on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from the Prime Minister, Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi complex was cleaned on Thursday. The construction of the temple will begin from Saturday.