UP Girl Electrocuted To Death While Charging Mobile Phone

A 12-year-old girl died after she touched a live wire while charging her phone

12-year-old girl from UP electrocuted after touching live wire while charging phone (Pixabay Image)

New Delhi: Mansi, a 12-year-old girl from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, accidentally touched a live wire and got electrocuted to death on Sunday. The local police have stated that she was a resident of Saidpur village in the Khujeri area and had suffered burn injuries due to the electric shock.

The police on Monday also told the media that she was admitted to the local hospital on Sunday but could not be saved.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl from Mumbai named Munira Murtuza Thanewala died after touching a live wire while she was playing badminton with her friends. According to the police, the girl was a resident of Silver Arche in Anand Koliwada of Mumbra.

Moreover, last year also, there was such an incident reported from Chhattisgarh, where a 14-year-old girl died of electrocution and another girl suffered major burn injuries. The accident happened when they came into contact with the flagpole, which was in contact with a live wire, during Republic Day celebrations of 2022.

In that incident, the police reported that “it happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pre-matric Scheduled Tribe Girls’ Hostel in Patewa village.”

The police also disclosed more details and said that “when the two inmates of the hostel, identified as Kiran Diwan and Kajal Chauhan, were removing the long iron pole on which the national flag was hoisted, it accidentally fell on a high-tension electricity line that passes through the hostel premises, causing them electric shock.”

In this particular incident during the Republic Day celebrations, the collector of the city also got involved and ordered the best medical treatment for the children who had suffered injuries.

Moreover, the incident went so viral that even the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, expressed his deep concerns and directed a compensation of Rs 4 lakh under the provisions of the RBC (Revenue Book Circular) and Rs 1 lakh under the Chhatra Durghatna Beema Yojana.

