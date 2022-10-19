Viral video: One of the most bitter and heart-breaking sights one can witness is an innocent child crying bitterly and that too without any fault of theirs. One such heart-wrenching incident occurred in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh where a schoolgirl was barred from appearing for her examination due to non-payment of her school fee. BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of her in which she is crying inconsolably. Varun Gandhi apart from sharing the video wrote a profound message.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Water to Thirsty Baby Penguin, Kind Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

The tweet posted by Varyn Gandhi reads, "इस बेटी के आंसू उन लाखों बच्चों की संयुक्त पीड़ा बता रहे हैं जिन्हें फीस न जमा होने के कारण उपहास झेलना पड़ता है। आर्थिक तंगी बच्चों की शिक्षा में रोड़ा ना बने यह हर जिले के अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है। निजी संस्थान मानवता न भूलें, शिक्षा व्यापार नहीं है। (The tears of this daughter show the pain of lakhs of children who have to face humiliation over non-payment of fees. It is the moral responsibility of officials and public representatives of every district to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the education of children. Private institutions should not forget humanity, education is not a business.)

इस बेटी के आंसू उन लाखों बच्चों की संयुक्त पीड़ा बता रहे हैं जिन्हें फीस न जमा होने के कारण उपहास झेलना पड़ता है। आर्थिक तंगी बच्चों की शिक्षा में रोड़ा ना बने यह हर जिले के अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है। निजी संस्थान मानवता न भूलें, शिक्षा व्यापार नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/GZL9RwSICB — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 18, 2022



One of the students studying in class 6 told NDTV that she had told the school management that her father would pay the fee on the day of the exam. However, she said the school management pushed her and other students out.