Gorakhpur: Strange scenes were witnessed in UP's Gorakhpur when a girl created quite a scene at her boyfriend's house. When the girl came to know that his boyfriend is getting married to someone else, she reached his house with 'band, baaja' and baarat', and created a ruckus that went on for hours, News 18 reported.

After the commotion, police reached the spot and tried to calm her down. However, she threatened to kill herself if she failed to marry the man and demanded him to meet her. It was only after some time, that the police managed to send the girl back to her home.

It is being alleged that the boy and the girl were having an affair, but after getting a job in the Indian army, the boy changed his mind and refused to marry the girl. Narrating her side of the story, the girl said that she met Sandeep Maurya at her auntie’s house, two years ago and they fell in love with each other. She claimed that he forced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage, but turned a blind eye after getting the job.

The girl’s relatives, who accompanied her also confirmed the same and explained how Maurya used to visit their house and had even talked to her parents about the marriage.

Miffed by the betrayal, the girl’s family has filed an FIR against Maurya under various sections of IPC and the matter is in court now. The police, however, said that they cannot stop Maurya from getting married to anyone as it will be his first legal marriage.