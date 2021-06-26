Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements -drama, suspense, tragedy, and what not! One such bizarre case has surfaced in UP’s Etawah where a groom along with his wedding process (baarat) disappeared from the wedding venue just before garlands were about to get exchanged, Aaj Tak reported. Also Read - Angry Groom Walks Out of Wedding & Marries Another Woman As Baaratis Were Not Served Mutton Curry!

The incident happened on June 24th in Kurkha village of ​​Etawah district, when the wedding procession reached the bride’s residence. As the baarat reached the wedding venue with much pomp and fanfare, they were warmly welcomed by the bride’s side. Further, the ritual of Dwarchar was also completed in accordance with rituals and customs. All was going well until the groom suddenly disappeared before the jaimala ceremony. Hearing that the groom has gone missing, the baaratis also started leaving the venue one by one.

Miffed at the disappearance, the bride’s side lodged a complaint against the groom’s father at the local police station. The groom’s side then alleged that the girl whom they met for marriage, was not the same as the bride.

Later, under pressure from relatives, both the parties finally reached an agreement.