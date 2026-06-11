UP groom’s unusual bulldozer entry backfires, here’s what happened next | Viral

Videos of a Uttar Pradesh groom riding a bulldozer during his wedding procession quickly spread across social media, prompting safety concerns. Police later said the machine had been identified and a challan was being issued.

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A groom arrived at his wedding in a bulldozer. Image Credit: @Delhiite_/X

What began as a grand wedding entry on a bulldozer has landed a Moradabad groom in trouble. After videos of him smoking and dancing atop the vehicle during his procession spread online, police traced the bulldozer and moved to penalise its owner.

In Umri Kala village of Moradabad district, Osman broke with tradition by arriving at his wedding on a bulldozer rather than a horse or decorated car. The unusual baraat quickly became a talking point after several videos from the procession went viral online.

What happened?

In the clips that surfaced online, Osman was seen sitting on top of the bulldozer alongside his friends during the baraat. One video captured him smoking a cigarette and blowing smoke rings as the vehicle rolled through the village.

Groom Arrives at Wedding on Bulldozer, Smoking Cigarettes… Moradabad, UP A groom named Usman rode a bulldozer to his nikah, puffing cigarettes and partying with friends atop the heavy machine.

> The unique baraat has gone viral and is the talk of the town. pic.twitter.com/ENNvnnmJf4 — زماں (@Delhiite_) June 11, 2026

A separate video captured Osman breaking into dance on top of the bulldozer as the wedding procession moved ahead, with guests encouraging him amid booming DJ music.

The celebrations were not limited to the groom alone, as several baratis also climbed aboard the bulldozer. Footage from the event shows over a dozen guests dancing and celebrating while standing on the moving vehicle.

Internet reactions

Although many viewers saw the bulldozer baraat as a fun and unique spectacle, others questioned its safety. Several social media users pointed out that dancing on a moving construction vehicle in a crowded procession could have led to a mishap.

Local authorities take action

The viral videos eventually caught the attention of the police, who said they have identified the bulldozer used in the procession and have begun taking appropriate action.

Kanth police officials said they had tracked down the JCB used in the procession and were taking action by issuing a challan.

The episode reflects the increasing popularity of unique wedding entrances designed to stand out on social media. From tractors and cranes to high-end vehicles and themed processions, many weddings now feature attention-grabbing spectacles intended for online audiences.

The unconventional bulldozer baraat may have made Osman an internet sensation, but it has also resulted in an unexpected consequence in the form of a traffic challan.