Firozabad/UP: A video of an Uttar Pradesh police constable weeping bitterly over the quality of food served in the police mess has gone viral on social media. In the footage, constable Manoj Kumar is seen carrying a plate of dal, rotis and rice and sobbing on the road while a senior official tries to pacify him. He claimed that despite complaining about the quality of food, nothing has been improved.

"We all are served watery dal and undercooked rotis at the mess. CM had announced that the state government provides an allowance to ensure a nutritious diet for police personnel. But this is what we get after 12 hours of duty. How are we supposed to work if we won't get a proper diet", the constable said in the video.

In another video, he is seen with the same plate of food and telling people, "even animals won't eat this."

‘सरकार हमसे 12-12 घंटे काम कराती है और बदले में ऐसा खाना देती है’

◆फिरोजाबाद मुख्यालय में तैनात UP पुलिस के सिपाही मनोज कुमार ने रो रो कर सुनाई अपनी व्यथा@firozabadpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/c2lWBbcTSg

— News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 10, 2022

Soon after his complaint, police swung into action and tweeted that the CO City is investigating the quality of the food.

Firozabad police said that 15 punishments related to habitual indiscipline, absenteeism and negligence have been given to the complainant in the past. Further investigation in the case is underway.