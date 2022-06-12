Bareilly: In a bizarre incident, a lineman from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly cut off the power supply to Hardaspur police station after an inspector issued a challan for his bike. Senior police officials were informed that the power supply to the police station had been snapped on Saturday night. Power officials have now ordered an inquiry into the incident.Also Read - Bareilly School Keeps Kids as Hostage Over Non-payment of Fees, Police Yet to File Case

As per reports, the police official, Modi Singh, was on a vehicle checking drive when he stopped the bike of lineman Bhagwan Swarup and asked him to show the necessary papers. Swarup said that he did not carry the papers with him and could go home and bring them. The inspector did not listen to him and handed him a fine of Rs 500.

Swarup was so peeved at the incident that he called his colleagues at the electricity department and cut off the power supply to the police station. He told reporters that the power supply at the police station did not have a meter and was hence illegal.