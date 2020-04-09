Gonda: Lockdowns can be really hard, especially for couples who are separated from each other in such stressful times, and devoid of close emotional support. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping Off Building in Shamli

In one such incident that turned tragic, a man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room as he was missing his wife stuck at her parents' place due to the lockdown.

According to the police, the incident took place in Gonda’s Radha Kund locality on Wednesday. 32-year-old Rakesh Soni’s wife had gone to her parents’ place, however, she was stuck there due to the ongoing lockdown.

After an initial enquiry, Inspector Alok Rao said that Soni committed suicide as she was missing her. A probe is on in the mater, he said.

In Covid-19 lockdown times, an increasingly large number of adults have been diagnosed with an separation anxiety disorder, wherein they experience signs of anxiety when separated from their partners.

Previous studies have indicated that long-term separation from a romantic partner can lead to increased anxiety and depression as well as problems such as sleep disturbances. In may other studies, separation appeared to resemble drug withdrawal.