Lucknow: Amid a rapid rise in cyber-crimes, another shocking case has come to the fore wherein a 26-year-old man has been arrested for hacking social media accounts of as many as 400 girls. The man identified as Vinit Mishra, surprisingly a class 8 dropout, had been blackmailing these girls for money after gaining access to their accounts. Also Read - Shocking: 11-Year-Old Boy Learns Hacking Tips From YouTube, Demands Rs 10 Crore Ransom From Father

The incident came to light after one of the girls recently filed a complaint stating that an unidentified man has been blackmailing her using some objectionable photos of her, Times of India reported. Acting on her complaint, an investigation was launched by the cyber crime unit of the Lucknow Police, following which Vinit was arrested.

During interrogation, he revealed that he learnt to blackmail girls through YouTube and used to send web links to girls on social media. The girls who opened the link were asked to enter their email id and password and that’s how he used to gain access to their social media accounts. Once he got hold of their accounts, he used to threaten to circulate the obscene content if the girls refused to give him the money.

“Mishra hacked social media accounts and accessed photos, mobile chats of about 400 girls and sent threats to upload their phone contents if not paid money,” the TOI report quoted a police officer as saying.

Following the investigation, his laptop has been seized and sent for forensic examination.