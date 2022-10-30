Shamli: Azeem Mansoori, a resident of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh, wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to his wedding which is scheduled to be held on November 7.Also Read - Ram Setu In News Again, This Time 'Historian’ Threatens Legal Action Against Filmmakers

Azeem Mansoori, who is 2.3 feet tall, talking about his desire to invite the PM and CM said, "I'll be getting married in November. I will give my wedding invitation cards to PM Modi & CM Yogi. I will go to Delhi and will be inviting them," as reported by ANI.

It was never an easy task for Azeem Mansoori to get married given his height and had been looking for a bride for several years. He has also visited politicians and government officials regarding his marriage several times, including Akhilesh Yadav, when he was the state CM, to help him find a bride.

Finally, Mansoori, who is a class 5 dropout found his match in Hapur.

He met Bushara, his to-be bride in March 2021. Bushara, who is 3 feet tall, got engaged to Azeem Mansuri in April 2021 and the two decided to get married after Bushara completes her graduation.

Azeem Mansoori has a special sherwani and three-piece suit stitched for himself for his special day.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mansoori runs a cosmetic store and earns enough. He is the youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family. He has braved taunts and insults in school and dropped out of class 5 and started assisting his brothers at the cosmetics store.