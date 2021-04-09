Rae Bareli: Forget the old days of election campaigns, candidates these days are resorting to all sorts of unique and rather weird ways of attracting the attention of voters. Just like the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, where candidates are now using dogs for campaigning! Yes, two candidates — one in Rae Bareli and another in Ballia district — are using stray dogs to campaign for them. These candidates are sticking their posters and pamphlets on the dogs and letting them roam around, pictures of which are going viral on social media. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: BJP Releases List of Candidates, Rape Convict Kuleep Sengar's Wife to Contest From Fatehpur Chaurasi's Ward-3

One of the candidates who pleaded anonymity, told IANS “There is no rule in the model code of conduct which prevents us from using stray dogs in the campaign. We are not harming the animal in any way. In fact, we feed the dogs every day. It is a novel idea and the voters are attracted to such innovations.” Also Read - UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: From Election Dates to Candidates - Here's All You Need to Know About Gram, Kshetra And Zila Panchayat Polls

However, animal activists and lovers are angered with the move. The photographs of the dogs with campaign material stuck on them, have evoked strong protests from animal lovers who feel this should be a severely punishable offence. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Ghaziabad To Go For Polling on April 15, Filing of Nomination on April 3, 4

Reena Mishra, an animal activist said, “How would a man feel if similar stickers are stuck on his face during the election? Just before a dog cannot protest, we have no business to treat them in such a manner. The police should immediately take action against candidates who are resorting to this manner of electioneering.”

Notably, the elections for UP Gram panchayats, Kshetra panchayats, and Zila panchayats will be held in four phases. While the first phase will take place on April 15, the second, third and fourth phases will be held on April 19, 26, 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.