New Delhi: As the hashtag #PawriHoriHai has taken social media by storm after a Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen's video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police's social media team didn't leave this opportunity to be witty and urge people to report their noisy neighbours having late-night parties.

Taking to Twitter, the police team's 'Call 112' page encouraged residents to dial 112 if they are disturbed by loud late-night parties and used the viral hashtag #PawriHoRahiHai to focus on their point.

The police team put out a photo with the caption, "Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe ho toh call karein 112." Meanwhile, the photo had the message, "Yeh hum hain aur humari car hai. Agar late night Pawri aapko disturb kar rahi hai toh yeh humara number hai 112."

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

The viral trend of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ started after social media influencer Mobeen’s video went viral on social media in which she is seen to be vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she can be heard saying, “Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party).”

Mobeen referring party as “pawri” took the social media by storm and netizens stepped on the bandwagon to use “pawri” for creating their own hilarious versions and shared them on the internet along with other memes and mashups.

She had shared the video with her followers with the caption, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai. This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material (sic).”