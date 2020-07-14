Firozabad: Despite thousands of campaigns by government and authorities to urge people to follow precautions in the face of Covid-19, there are still people not paying enough heed. In order to teach such irresponsible people a lesson, UP’s Firozabad district administration has come up with a unique plan, something which will take you back to your childhood days! Also Read - Google to Fund 1 Lakh Career Certificates Scholarships to Help People Find Jobs

Any person who is caught without wearing a mask will be made to write 500 times – 'mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)', as a form of punishment.

This initiative aptly called 'mask ki class' will have a police official, an official of the district administration and a doctor, where violators will be taught benefits of wearing masks.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel on Sunday said, “In this class, lessons will be imparted to those people who are found moving out without a mask. These people will not face any police action but will be made to sit in the class for 3-4 hours.”

In the class, the violators will be first shown a video telling them the benefits and necessity of wearing a mask, the SSP added.

“Then, they will be made to write ‘mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)’ 500 times,” Patel said.

Quite innovative, right?