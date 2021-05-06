Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two people for flouting Covid-19 guidelines and also seized 20 kilograms of rasgullas that were to be distributed among the people as a celebration of victory in the recently held gram panchayat elections in the state. The incident happened in Hapur district of the state and Hapur Police has also shared a post on Twitter and said that 20 kilograms of rasgulla were seized from the two people, which was kept to be distributed to the gathering followed by the announcement of the results. Also Read - Viral Video of Dog Teaching Car Driver a Lesson for Littering Road is the Best Thing on Internet Today | WATCH

Hapur police said that the two men were arrested for violating COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC to distribute rasgullas among a crowd of people.



The arrest comes at a time when the state is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, and even the Election Commission had asked to refrain from celebrating after the results were announced.

Even earlier, during panchayat poll campaigning last month, the Amroha police had seized 100 kgs of ‘rasgullas’ from the village panchayat candidate Sohanveer. He was preparing to distribute 100 kilograms of ‘rasgullas’ to his voters.