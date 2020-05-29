A group of labourers in Pangi Khurd village in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh struck upon a metal pot of ancient coins while digging for a brick kiln. In an unintentional treasure hunt, the labourers chanced upon the pot with 40 coins having Persian inscriptions and thought to be dating back to the Mughal era. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Imposes Rs 2,000 Fine on Migrant Workers And Others Violating Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19

However, the appreciation of their hardwork was short-lived as the police was informed immediately who arrived at the spot and took away the pot from them and a report in IANS claimed that the district administration will contact the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for further action.

In an interview with the news agency, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Kotwali, Ajay Mishra, said that the police will deposit the coins in the treasury. He shared, "The metal pot was damaged due to rusting, and the coins were also muddied. They seem to be of Mughal era as something was written in Persian language. Since the coins were ancient and could be valuable from a historical point of view, we have deposited them with the district treasury and have informed the District Magistrate about the discovery."

The report also absurdly added that the SHO mentioned about no action being taken against the labourers.

The statement is weird to wrap one’s head around it as if it were the labourers’ fault that they chanced upon the pot of coins, which anyway is totally useless for them in the current times. It is interesting to note that for empty stomachs and dried pockets, a damaged metal pot with barely 40 ancient coins was considered to be worthy of accusation or even worth any profit to those who dug it up while toiling under the sun. At the time of filing this report, IANS sneakily took down the story.